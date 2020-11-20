POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Colton Guernsey, 19, Benkelman, minor in possession. Julian Tuttle, 20, 707 Forest Drive, minor in possession. Matthew Rast, 19, Newman Grove, minor in possession. Jace Miller, 20, Verdigre, minor in possession.
Thursday: Oscar Morales, 22, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 19, driving during revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcohol container. Christian Kruger, 24, 512 N. Orchard Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Tara Davis, 32, 1906 N. 19th St., careless driving.
Friday: Baudelio Trevino, 30, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., No. 4, driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 9:35 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:05 p.m., Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:58 p.m., First Street, fire call, grass fire. 5:03 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:49 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transproted to Faith Regional. 10:35 p.m. Omaha Avenue, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 1:39 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.