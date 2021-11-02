POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kolten Bulin, 22, 105 S. Fifth St., No. 10, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:23 a.m.. Vista Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:45 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:28 a.m., Westside Plaza, smoke, fire assist. 11:03 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:34 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:41 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:03 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:50 p.m., Charolais Drive, carbon dioxide detected, fire assist. 9:13 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:24 p.m., 13th Street and Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:55 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:57 a.m., West Indiana Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:14 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith regional.