POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Elian Nava, 20, 610 N. 13th Street, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday: Arlynn Knudsen, 31, 505 15th St., driving during revocation, open container. Brenda Mercado, 28, 226 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 200, third degree domestic assault, child abuse/neglect.
Sunday: Devin Delgado, 24, 2202 W. Madison Ave., Madison County warrant (possession of a controlled substance), possession of marijuana (more than 1 ounce, less than 1 pound). Lucas Austin, 20, 112 S. 13th Street, possession of a controlled substance - second offense, possession of marijuana (more than 1 pound), intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 83 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 1:16 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, canceled. 1:26 p.m., Highway 24, rescue call, no transport. 3:51 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:28 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:22 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:48 p.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday: 10:32 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:59 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 11: 28 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:02 a.m., 15th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:59 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 a.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:33 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:54 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:39 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:32 p.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:40 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:07 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:52 p.m., Parkhill Drive, fire call. 8:20 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:22 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.