POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Richard Kotrous, 59, Madison County warrant for failure to appear, no proof of insurance. Efren Ignacio-Casmiro, 41, 106 Bluff Ave., failure to stop and render aid, driving during revocation, failure to yield right of way. Justin Clausen, 21, 1702 S. Third St., reckless driving.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:26 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:26 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:57 p.m., West Spruce Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:54 p.m., Glenwood Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:25 p.m., East Park Avenue, burn permit violation. 6:31 p.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:54 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 3:53 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:13 a.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.