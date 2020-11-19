POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jordan Eusterwiemann, 33, 1108 Hayes Ave., seven active Lancaster County warrants.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 8:18 a.m., Fifth Street, fire call, smoke investigation, rescue assist. 10:35 a.m., Sunset Avenue, rescue call, no transport, fire assist. 11:09 a.m., Georgia Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:22 a.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:58 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional, fire assist. 1:34 p.m., Third Street, fire call, gas leak, false alarm, rescue assist. 1:55 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:53 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:21 p.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:59 p.m., Old Highway Eight, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:12 p.m., Portia Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional, fire assist. 9:05 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:56 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:53 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:01 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.