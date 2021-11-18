POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Bryson Bovee, 22, 209 E. Nebraska Ave., Madison County warrant. Jessica Centeno, 29, 805 S. Ninth St., Madison County warrant. Robert Christensen, 19, 214 S. Ninth Street, Madison County warrant (carry a concealed weapon, failure to appear).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:54 a.m., West Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:49 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 p.m., East Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., Portia Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:23 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:53 p.m., Krenzien Drive, false alarm. 8:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:39 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:17 p.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 4:17 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.