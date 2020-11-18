POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Christopher Luhr, 33, 702 S. 11th St., DUI - third offense; driving during revocation; open container.
Wednesday: Travis Stanley, 19, 701 S. 4th St., disturbing the peace. Jacob Kapels, 20, 702 S. 4th St., disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 9:32 a.m., Eastwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:52 p.m., Blue Stem Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:29 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:28 p.m., 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:35 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:57 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:03 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:16 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, transported to Faith Regional. 6:24 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:59 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 p.m., 11th Street, fire call. 11:30 p.m., Sunrise Avenue, rescue call transported to Faith Regional.