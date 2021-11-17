POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Blake Kitto, 28, 1102 S. Ninth St., No. 4, possession of marijuana, child restraint violation.
Accidents
A collision Oct. 29 near the intersection of North Victory Road and East Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Dale Lemm, 1201 S. First St., and Britney Ana Alvarado-Maciel, 927 S. 13th Place.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 12:54 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:20 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:05 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:02 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:07 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:19 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:31 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.