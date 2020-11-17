POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Max Hesman, 20, no address listed, misrepresenting age to obtain liquor. Char Htoo, 22, 106 Gold Strike Drive, No. 9, driving under suspension. Kenneth Klafter, 66, 1101 Norfolk Avenue, No. 305, careless driving. Pamala Burns, 26, 509 Lincoln Ave., criminal mischief.
Saturday: Decemberlyn Kilcoin, 19, Pierce, driving under suspension. Edgar Zavala, 19, 913 S. 14th Place, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dale Jessen, 63, 401 E. Park Ave., driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident.
Monday: David Dela Vega, 23, 1323 Taylor Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), leaving the scene of an accident.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 8:39 a.m., South 16th Street, fire assist, cooking fire, 2:16 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:10 p.m., Laurel Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:57 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:47 p.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:26 a.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:06 a.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:15 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.