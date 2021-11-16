POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kasey Fry, 29, 910 W. Park Ave., Adams County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a Class 2A felony.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:12 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:27 a.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:47 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport. 11:50 a.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:51 a.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:53 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:52 p.m., 16th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:17 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:35 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.