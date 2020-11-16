POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Nov. 5: Roger Saul, 41, 303 S. 10th Street, driving during revocation.
Nov. 9: Nicole Harman, 39, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 807, possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday: Leon Christiansen, 60, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 907, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Caiden Terry, 18, 105 E. Prospect Ave., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 7:50 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:27 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 p.m., Grant Avenue, fire assist, smoke odor. 7:10 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:35 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 9:50 a.m., Georgia Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:57 a.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:08 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:26 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:21 p.m.,Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:53 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:27 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:55 p.m., South 13th Street, fire call, dumpster fire. 5:54 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:10 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:22 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.