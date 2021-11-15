POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Nov. 9: Lawrence McDermott, 30, 1403 Pierce St., Madison County warrant.
Friday: Michelle Lashley, 37, Pierce, driving under the influence — second offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Saturday: Jason Hofer, 22, Akron, Iowa, driving during revocation, careless driving. Cadyn Kocourek, 19, 715 ½ S. 11th St., minor in use of nicotine.
Sunday: Heather King, 38, 613 S. Third St., fight by mutual consent. Norma Hernandez, 19, 609 S. First St., No. 1, fight by mutual consent. Kalin Bennett, 19, Battle Creek, obstruction, false reporting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 97 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 2:44 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:58 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:09 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., East Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:57 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:57 p.m., Mimick Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 8:41 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, odor investigation. 10:14 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:37 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:25 p.m., 554th Avenue, odor investigation.
Monday: 12:52 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:41 a.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport.