POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:58 a.m., 839th Road and 565th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:39 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:13 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:48 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:06 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:41 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:42 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, illegal burn. 7:49 p.m., Logan Street, power line down. 8 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 5:17 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.