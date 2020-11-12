POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Ramon Horne, 29, 908 S. 10th St., No. C, driving under suspension.
Wednesday: Ryan Baker , 38, Battle Creek, negligent driving.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 7:36 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:26 a.m., Market Lane, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:53 a.m., 99th Street, fire call, check burn permit. 2:04 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 p.m., Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:08 p.m., Jonathan Circle, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:31 p.m., Janet Lane, fire call, CO alarm check. 10:29 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:19 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.