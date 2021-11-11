POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:42 a.m., First Street, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:50 a.m., 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:28 a.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:46 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, fire call, false alarm, rescue assist. 1:08 p.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:28 p.m., 13th Street, reusce call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 5:11 p.m., Adams Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:28 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:34 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 6:12 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:34 p.m., 16th Street, rescue call, no transport.