POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 7:41 a.m., South Fifth St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Service. 7:56 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 7:56 a.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:47 a.m., Paririe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:47 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:46 a.m., South Second St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:05 p.m., Seventh street, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 2:02 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Fath Regional. 2:16 p.m., Alaska Avenue, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 3:44 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:27 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 p.m., Valley View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:12 p.m., Highway 275 and Crown Road, fire call, car fire. 10:59 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 5:30 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.