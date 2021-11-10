POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:59 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:58 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:23 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:52 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 a.m., North Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:25 p.m., 13th Street and Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:37 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:56 p.m., South First Street, burn permit check.
Wednesday: 3 a.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.