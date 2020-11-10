POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Sara Sohl, 38, 207 S. Pine St., Madison County warrant. Isaac Hysell, 18, Madison, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 6:56 a.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:42 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:12 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:21 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:48 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, injury accident, no transport. 3:05 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, fire assist, public service. 3:50 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:35 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:23 a.m., Alaska Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.