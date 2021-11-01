POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Herman Santifer, 61, 1314 Phillip Ave., Madison County warrant. Christopher Mueller, 30, 707 Walnut St., Apt. 1, driving under the influence - second offense, inhaling certain compounds.
Saturday: Timothy Owens, 33, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana - less than 1 ounce. Christopher Mueller, 30, 707 Walnut St., Apt. 1, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating substances. Joshua Green, 38, 1205 S. Fifth St., Madison County warrant. Travis Kubes, 40, 207 S. Pine St., Madison County warrant. Christopher Anderson, 41, 1001 Koenigstein Ave., criminal mischief.
Sunday: Christopher Mueller, 30, 707 Walnut St., Apt. 1, probation detention order. Rashid Perry, 21, 303 S. 10th St., third degree domestic assault, child abuse/neglect. Luis Morales, 30, 205 E. Klug Ave., driving during revocation - 15 year revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Ty Berg, 18, Saskatchewan/Northeast Community College, driving under the influence - first offense (more than .15), leaving the scene of an accident, minor in possession. Chad Kingham, 39, 1109 Grant Ave., domestic assault, menacing threats, child abuse/negligence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 129 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 12:02 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport. 1:08 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:44 p.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:23 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:34 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:49 p.m., 10th Street, fire call. 3:34 p.m., 555th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:13 p.m., Pine Street, fire call. 7:45 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:34 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 4:16 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.