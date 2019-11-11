POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Staci Giebelman, 50, 600 S. Giles Creek, Lane No. 3, open container violation.
Thursday: Ethan Anderson, 21, 705 Forest Drive, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; Tristan Carstens, 20, 700 S. Fourth St., Lot. No. 5, possession of drug paraphernalia; Matthew Silvers, 19, 104 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 10, driving under the influence — third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, driving under revocation, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, minor in possession; John Dieter, 28, 604 W. Bluff Ave., driving under suspension, leaving the scene of a property damage accident; Oscar Mascorro Bocaeg, 27, Yankton, driving under the influence, no operator’s license, open container violation; Summer Minshall, 24, 1221 Taylor Ave., driving under suspension; Rigoberto Cabrera Quinones, 31, Yankton, open container violation.
Wednesday: Christina Gray, 46, 414 Hastings Ave., Madison County warrant — delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug.
Accidents
A collision on Oct. 29 on Highway 275 Bypass damaged vehicles driven by Anthony Morgan, 502 S. Ninth St,, and Ryan Ginn, 1005 Pennsylvania Ave.
A collision Oct. 26 on the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by Earl Gilsdorf, 1230 Sunset Drive, and Darrell Thelen, Norfolk.
A collision Oct. 25 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ross Svoboda, 403 N. Pine St., and Gustavo Medina Mendoza, 3305 S. Grandview Road.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 114 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 2:05 p.m., Hayes Avenue, fire call, fire pit.
Saturday, 3:57 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.