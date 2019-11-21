POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, Jill Bernhardt, 62, 56027 846th Road, driving under the influence, first offense, enhanced.
Accidents
A collision on Nov. 6 on West Braasch Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Betty Young, Kearney, and Leah Petty, 904 Woodcrest St.
A collision Nov. 5 on North Victory Road damaged vehicles driven by Paul Biermann, Wayne, and Michael Rutledge, Plainview.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., North Birch Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., South 18th Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 1:11 p.m., South First Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 3:55 p.m., South 13th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:19 p.m., South Willow Street, transported to Faith Regional.