POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Teresa A. Sukup, 52, 914 S. 13th Place, third-degree domestic assault.
Monday: Douglas Gates, 20, 820 S. Eighth St., leaving the scene of property damage accident. Driving too fast for conditions.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 7:47 a.m., Sunset, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 8:24 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 8:31 a.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 11:09 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:35 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:47 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 6:07 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 11:03 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.