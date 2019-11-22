POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, David Clements, 58, 216 W. Monroe Ave, possession of controlled substance
Tuesday, Norman Downes, 66, 107 W Pasewalk Ave., probation detainer, driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 7:42 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, check alarm, fire call.
Thursday, 8:37 a.m., South Second Street, heater issue, fire call.
Thursday, 9:11 a.m., Prospect Avenue, fire call.
Thursday, 9:49 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 10:02 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional,
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., East Klug Avenue, check alarm, fire call.
Thursday, 12:57 p.m., McIntosh Drive, fire alarm.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., North Seventh Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 3:22 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.