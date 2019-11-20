POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Dylan Brooke, 21 103 N. Pine St., false reporting/ unauthorized entry into motor vehicle, two counts.
Wednesday, Xzavier Altamirano, 21, 1101 Koenigstein Ave., #1,
possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia
Oct. 23, Adeline Mauldin, 20, 413 W. Michigan Ave., theft by unlawful taking.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 8:15 a.m., South Chestnut Avenue, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 8:22 a.m., South 20th Street, electrical problem, assisted by fire unit.
Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., Vicki Lane, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:57 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, false alarm.
Tuesday, 1:57 p.m., 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 2:18 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, no transport.
Tuesday, 6:47 a.m., East Sherwood Road, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., Madison Avenue, false alarm.
Tuesday, 9:27 p.m., North 18th Street, false alarm.
Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.