POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Todd Crosby, 72, 912 S. Fourth St., negligent driving.
Friday: Angela Casperson, 47, 2213 Sunset Ave., shoplifting.
Oct. 26: Edwin Ferris, 66, 1407 Hayes Ave., criminal mischief.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 7:43 a.m., North Fifth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 8:00 a.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., 18th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 11:34 a.m., East Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:40 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:11 p.m., West Highway 275, fire call, grass fire.
Monday, 6:34 p.m., 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 10:04 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 3:00 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.