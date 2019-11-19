POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Destiny Hixson, 24 203 S. Ninth St., driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 52 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 6:47 a.m., North 27th Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 8:42 a.m., Vicki Lane, no transport.
Monday, 10:59 a.m., Grant Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 5:21 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, false alarm.
Monday, 10:54 p.m., South 16th Street, no transport.
Monday, 11:58 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, no transport.
Tuesday, 2:20 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.