POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Monday, Destiny Hixson, 24 203 S. Ninth St., driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance.

 Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday,  police responded to 52 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday, 6:47 a.m., North 27th Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Monday, 8:42 a.m., Vicki Lane, no transport.

Monday, 10:59 a.m., Grant Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.

Monday, 5:21 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, false alarm.

Monday, 10:54 p.m., South 16th Street, no transport.

Monday, 11:58 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, no transport.

Tuesday, 2:20 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.

