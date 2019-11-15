POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Jesse Osantowski, 20, Genoa, disorderly conduct; Zachery Blum, 19, 601 Magnet St. disorderly conduct
Accidents
A collision Nov. 1 on 700 block South Seventh Street damaged vehicles driven by Tressan Nelson, Battle Creek, and Maria Karakatsanis, 716 S. 12th St.
A collision Nov. 1 on 500 block Elm Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Maria Zavala, 207 N. 10th St., and Gina Glaser, 205 W. Sycamore Ave.
A collision on Nov. 1 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Franklin Fessler, Stuart, and Kearsten Warneke, 508 Opal Lane.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:14 a.m., South Fourth Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 11:33 p.m., South 18th Street, transported to Faith Regional.