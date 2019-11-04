POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Tristan Roundstone, 20, Pender, third-degrees sexual assault.
Oct. 29: Elver Jovani Rascon Laguero, 21, 208 S. 13th St., driving during revocation.
Accidents
A collision Oct. 29 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Marjorie Weich, Hoskins, and Jistina Haselhorst, Norfolk.
A collision Oct. 28 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Beverly Starman, Oakdale, and Patric Grubbs, 206 N. Eighth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 165 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 8:26 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 8:44 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 11:24 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:08 a.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 7:40 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 9:11 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:44 p.m., East Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 5:06 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire call, false alarm.
Sunday, 10:08 p.m., Cordo Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 5:01 p.m., Meadowlark Lane, fire call, fire assist.
Sunday, 5:08 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.