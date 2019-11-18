POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Elliot Wantlin, 29, 1505 Glenmore Drive, Apt. 307 ,driving under the influence of drugs. Friday, Cathy Espinoza, 32, 1003 N. Sixth St., Apt. 11, driving under suspension
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 55 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 7:18 a.m., Koenighstein Avenue, transported to Faith Regional. Health Services.
Saturday, 7:23 a.m., South 18th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 7:50 a.m., Verges Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8:06 a.m., North Eighth Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8:38 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8 p.m., North Seventh Street, no transport.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., North 11 Street, CO detector.
Saturday, 11:40 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., East Maple Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:57 a.m., Roland Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:15 p.m., North 10th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 5:10 p.m.., South 14th Street, illegal burn.
Sunday, 5:27 p.m., North 13th Street, illegal burn.
Sunday, 6:53 p.m., South 13th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:39 p.m., North Fourth Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 1:28 a.m., Golf View Drive, transported to Faith Regional.