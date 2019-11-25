POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, Joseph Provencher, 25 603 E. Park Ave., Madison County warrant.
Sunday, Grant Buck, 18, Albion, driving while intoxicated, second offense, careless driving
Saturday, Devon Anderson, 26, 1406 Country Club, Apt. 23, impersonating a peace officer.
Saturday, Joe Kleve, 59 309 N. Ninth St., disturbing the peace.
Saturday, Franco Ma Fuerte, 41, 801 S. 14th St., failure to yield right of way, no operator’s license.
Saturday, Virginia Duran-Vargas, 40, Neligh, no operator’s license.
Friday, Michael Fowler, 28, 1110 Koenigstein Ave., No. 3, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 56 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 9:14 a.m., South 18th Street, fire call, property check.
Sunday, 11:24 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 12:35 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 12;38 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 2:43 p.m., South Channel Road, fire call, burn permit check.
Sunday, 4:27 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 4:36 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 4:54 p.m., Meadow Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., 22nd Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 9:58 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 4:32 a.m., South Sixth Street, no transport.