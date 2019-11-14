POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, Teresa Sukup, 52, 914 S. 13th Place, 3rd Degree Domestic Assault
Monday, Douglas Gates, 20, 820 S 8th St., leaving the scene of property damage accident, driving too fast for conditions.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 6:07 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 11:03 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 7:25 a.m., Taylor Avenue,, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., 13th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 10:52 a.m., North 29th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., First Street and Elm Avenue, accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:32 p.m., North 18th Street, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 6:07 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, no transport.
Wednesday, 6:43 p.m., South Eighth Street, no transport.
Wednesday, 7:44 p.m., South Second Street, no transport.
Wednesday, 11:09 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 2:05 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 6:26 a.m., Elm Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.