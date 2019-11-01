POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Maurice Taylor, 56, homeless, Madison County warrant, possession of a controlled substance.
Criminal reports
Shoplifting reported at 105 E. Norfolk Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:27 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 3:12 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., 835 Road, fire call, fire.
Thursday, 5:14 p.m., Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue, fire call, no fire.
Friday, 2:03 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, fire call, carbon monoxide detector.
Friday, 5:40 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 6:09 a.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.