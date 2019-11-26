POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, Brandon S. Prescott, 40, 11 N. Ninth Street, obstruction, Possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, equipment on bicycles.
Monday, Martin Cruz Martin, 36, Madison, driving under revocation, 15 years.
Monday, Victor M. Gazca, 26 1308 W. Bluff Ave., no operator’s license, failure to yield right-of-way.
Nov. 20, Jennifer Herman, 38, Norfolk, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:03 a.m., Old Highway 8, fire call, check burn permit.
Monday, 1:59 a.m., Ninth Street, fire call, check CO detector.
Monday, 3:06 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 3:22 p.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 3:39 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 7:02 p.m., Highway 15, haz-mat team, fuel spill.
Monday, 7:10 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.