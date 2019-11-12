POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision on Nov. 1 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Daryl Baller, Creighton, and Pamela Peitz, Pierce.
A collision on Nov. 1 on First Street occurred between and vehicle driven by Robert Johnson, Albion, and a pedestrian,
A hit and run Oct. 31 on 300 S. First Street caused an estimated $150 in damage to a brick wall owned by Kevin Signor, 4701 S. Deer Run Dr.
A property damage crash Oct. 29 on North Fourth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Diamond Schulz, 123 Morningside Drive, and caused an estimated $50 in damage to the base of a light pole owned by the City of Norfolk, 1010 S. Ninth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 54 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 7:45 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 11:25 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:29 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:03 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:56 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 10:10 p.m., East Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, canceled.
Tuesday, 5:54 a.m., North Fifth Street, fire call, false alarm.