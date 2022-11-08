POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Daniel Young, 37, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday: Lovey Cosme, 33, 1301 Impala Drive, Apt. D, child abuse.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:48 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11 a.m., North 25th Street, power failure. 11:55 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:25 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:47 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:02 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:31 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:35 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:32 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:18 a.m., Roland Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:10 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:46 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.