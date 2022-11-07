POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Jeremy Jones, 32, homeless, South Dakota warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 83 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:55 a.m., 550th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:51 a.m., Glenmore Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:05 p.m., Emerald Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:31 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:02 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:39 p.m., South Willow Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:50 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 2:38 a.m., 837th Road, rescue call, no transport. 5:25 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:59 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:37 a.m., Bel Ridge Road, carbon monoxide alarm. 1:26 p.m., Emerald Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:30 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:32 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:09 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:25 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:49 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:16 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:36 p.m., South 15th Street, illegal burn.
Monday: 1:25 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:05 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:17 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.