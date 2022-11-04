POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Thursday: Amber Sloan, 33, 124 Jefferson Ave., assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 42 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday: 11:26 a.m., West Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:44 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:28 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:41 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:41 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.

Friday: 2:32 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tags

In other news