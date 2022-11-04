POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Amber Sloan, 33, 124 Jefferson Ave., assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:26 a.m., West Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:44 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:28 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:41 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:41 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 2:32 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.