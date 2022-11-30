POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:31 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:39 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:44 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:20 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 3:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:27 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire assist.
Wednesday: 3:30 a.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, no transport. 5:39 a.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.