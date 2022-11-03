POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Cody Randall, 32, 708 N. First St., first-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer, two Madison County warrants.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:15 a.m., Rolling Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:25 p.m., Larayne Lane, rescue call, no transport. 5:15 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, hazardous materials response. 5:30 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:33 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:47 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:53 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:31 p.m., North 34th Street, hazardous materials response. 10:29 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:26 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:53 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:07 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:23 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:26 a.m., North Pine Street, fire.