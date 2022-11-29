POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kenith Ray, 30, 786 N. Second St., Apt. 6, violation of a protection order.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 12:01 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:02 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:07 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:07 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:02 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:45 p.m., Channel Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:28 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.