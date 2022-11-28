POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Nov. 11: Joe Kleve, 62, 309 N. Fifth St., criminal mischief ($0-$500), first-degree criminal trespass.
Friday: Jennifer Osborn, 44, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, transporting a child while intoxicated.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 68 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday: 7:38 a.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:50 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:29 p.m., Lakewalk Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:07 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday: 12:32 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:19 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:40 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:05 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:50 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:08 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 6:40 a.m., Sheridan Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:43 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:56 a.m., Wood Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:40 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:42 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:51 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:45 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:17 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 4:29 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:11 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:45 p.m., West Nucor Road, burn permit check. 6:43 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:03 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:43 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:01 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:21 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:03 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.