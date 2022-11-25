FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:55 a.m., Seventh Street and Prospect Avenue, fire assist. 1:31 p.m., East Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:26 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:33 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:38 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:16 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:13 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:43 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:24 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 6:07 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:13 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.