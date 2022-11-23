POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Megan Mahlin, 38, homeless, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:08 a.m., Clark Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:21 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:47 p.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue assist. 7:03 p.m., 14th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:49 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 5:54 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, no transport.