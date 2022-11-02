POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:14 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:41 a.m., North Eastwood Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:46 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:59 a.m., 25th Street and Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:30 p.m., Jo Deb Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:49 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:34 p.m., Birch Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.