POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident Oct. 1 in the 900 block of West Park Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Amy Sanchez, 1200 Pierce St., and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Tyler Settje, 314 S. Ninth St.
A collision Oct. 2 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Obed Arizmendi Conchas, Madison, and Juan Perez Espinosa, 112 Jackson Ave.
A hit-and-run accident Oct. 2 on Park Avenue damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Shawna Sulley, 202 S. Eighth St., Unit B.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:47 a.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:56 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:10 p.m., Carmel Drive, house fire. 5:17 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:14 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:11 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:52 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.\!q 11:05 p.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:07 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport.