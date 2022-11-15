POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:57 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:21 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:47 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:18 p.m., Meadow Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:19 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:14 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:41 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.