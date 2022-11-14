POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Raul Gilman, 32, homeless, two Lancaster County warrants, two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday: Jacob Wright, 33, 1705 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. A, third-degree domestic assault. JJ Elsner, 32, 606 S. Boxelder St., third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 103 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:58 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire. 10:42 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:42 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:13 p.m., Marconnit Circle, rescue call, no transport. 1:28 p.m., South Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:37 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:30 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 10:07 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:47 a.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:16 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:41 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:07 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:11 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:42 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.