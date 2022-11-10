POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 12:31 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:09 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:19 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:11 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:08 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:46 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:16 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:32 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.