POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, May 9: Emily Anderson, 31, 5230 S. 40th St., No. 77, Lincoln, stop sign violation, expired operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn;
Sunday, May 8: Arturo Hernandez, 24, 315 S. Main St., driving under the influence-second offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, open container; Oscar Hernandez, 23, 5521 Amatista Drive, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, alcohol container; Ronald Garcia, 21, 108 Green Garden Drive, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana; Cassie Prather, 39, 213 N. 10th St., Norfolk, stop sign violation, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance; Bradley Bussey, 58, 312 N. Ninth St., driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; Juan Saldana Contreras, 25, 809 S. 12th St., no valid registration.
Saturday, May 7: Jesse Batt, 22, 917 S. Chestnut No. 9, Madison County warrants for driving under suspension failure to appear, driving under the influence-first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua Martinez, 39, homeless, Madison County warrant; William Hahn, 44, 1111 Square Turn Blvd., fictitious plates, no valid registration;
Wednesday, May 4: Suzanne Falk, 66, 55937 847 Road, Hoskins, procuring alcohol to minor; Blanca Hernandez, 35, 402 S. Third St., procuring alcohol to minor; Taylor Privett, 19, 2804 Rolling Hills Drive, minor in possession 19/20, obstructing a police officer;
Wednesday, April 20, Miguel Ramirez Adame, 416 Hastings Ave., procuring alcohol to a minor; Lisa Walters, 52, 906 N. Boxelder St., procuring alcohol to a minor.
Accidents
A collision April 14 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Madison Dye, Burwell, and Cynthia Hansen, 1225 W. Park Ave.
A collision April 14 on West Braasch Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Larry Sanne, 1100 Woodcrest St., and William Kralik, 800 N. Highway 35.
A collision April 15 in the 500 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Gabriel Lawrence, 213 S. Ninth St., and Stephanie Flessner, 114 Linwood Lane.
A collision April 18 in the 100 block of North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Peyton Lingenfelter, Plainview, and Michael Keeney.
A hit-and-run accident April 19 in the 100 block of South Ninth Street damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Abraham Valdez, 110 S. Ninth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 100 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Friday, 7:25 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4:20 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:22 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:24 p.m., North Fifth Street, call canceled; 10:42 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Saturday, 1:50 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, transported to Faith Regional.