POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 3: Juan Villareal, 50, 3207 S. 12th St., Lot 31, procuring alcohol to a minor.
Friday: Lequita Scales, 50, 118 W. Phillip Ave., Apt. 13, Mississippi warrant.
Saturday: Steven Carland, 42, homeless, possession of drug paraphernalia, two Lincoln County warrants. Jacob Bruner, 28, Monument, Colorado, second-degree criminal trespass.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 115 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:32 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:08 a.m., 549th Avenue, burn permit check. 1:35 p.m., Monroe Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:43 p.m., 842nd Road, burn permit check. 2:28 p.m., 549th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:54 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:55 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:12 p.m., 22nd Street, illegal burning. 7:33 p.m., 842nd Road, burn permit check. 9:19 p.m., South First Street, burn permit check.
Sunday: 5:47 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:08 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:22 p.m., 19th Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:24 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:29 a.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:39 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.